Memorial knocks out North to win regional soccer title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial defeated Eau Claire North twice already this season and completed the trifecta on Saturday by defeating the Huskies 5-1 to win the regional title.
Memorial's Liam Junker was stuffed on a penalty kick early in the match but responded with the first goal in the 23rd minute. Lenny Wats and Daken Welch each scored header goals within a minute of each other not long after, and the Abes scored four times in the first half. Wats scored his second of the game in the second half and the Huskies avoided a shutout as the game got chippy near the end.
Memorial has eliminated the Huskies from the postseason and advances to sectionals at Hudson on Thursday.
OTHER PLAYOFF SOCCER SCORES
Division 2
River Falls 1, Tomah 1 (Tomah wins 5-3 in shootout)
Holmen 3, New Richmond 2
Division 3
Spooner/Shell Lake 5, Amery 1
Rice Lake 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2 - Rice Lake at Spooner/Shell Lake Thursday
Division 4
Somerset 0, Washburn/Bayfield 0 (Somerset wins 3-2 in shootout)
Barron 0, Northland Pines 2 - Northland Pines at Somerset Thursday