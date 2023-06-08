Memorial, Regis/McDonell, Rice Lake advance to sectional soccer finals

(WQOW) - Three area girls soccer teams are just one win away from a trip to the WIAA State Girls Soccer Tournament.
First, Eau Claire Memorial advanced to the Division 1 sectional finals with a 2-0 victory at Hudson on Thursday. The Old Abes will play either Bay Port or De Pere on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. Memorial advances to the sectional finals for the second straight season.
In Division 3, Rice Lake took down top seed Barron/Cumberland 1-0 on the road on Thursday. Kallahan Bowman scored the lone goal for the Warriors in the 25th minute. Rice Lake will take on Ashland or Rhinelander in the sectional finals on Saturday in Medford.
Regis/McDonell Central pulled off a 2-1 victory over top seeded Baldwin-Woodville on the road as well on Saturday in Division 4. The Saints will take on Lodi at Washington Field in Wisconsin Rapids at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Elsewhere, River Falls defeated New Richmond 5-4 in penalty kicks after the match went scoreless in regulation. The Wildcats will play Sauk Prairie in Division 2 sectional finals on Saturday in Marshfiend at 1:00 p.m.