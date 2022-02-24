Memorial routs New Richmond in regular season finale, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Big Rivers Conference champions looked to enter the postseason with momentum, and they did just that with a big 85-58 win over New Richmond on Thursday night.
LJ Wells led the Old Abes with 19 points, followed by Mekhi Shaw with 12. Tyler McBride an Mason Stoike scored 11 points each.
As the #2 seed in Division 1, Memorial will host #15 Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, March 4 in their first regional matchup. The regular season has officially come to a close.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
Boys basketball
Bloomer 60, Colby 43
Durand 78, Mondovi 39
River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 46
Cumberland 61, Hayward 40
Clear Lake 69, Bruce 47
Ellsworth 74, Altoona 57
McDonell Central 50, Owen-Withee 61
Augusta 61, Eleva-Strum 60
Ladysmith 89, Webster 41
Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 64
Elk Mound 64, Spring Valley 60
Prescott 74, Amery 50
Thorp 65, Greenwood 44
Luck 92, Lake Holcombe 54
Elmwood/Plum City 61, Colfax 44
Spencer 62, Osseo-Fairchild 40