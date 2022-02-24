 Skip to main content
Memorial routs New Richmond in regular season finale, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
Memorial Routs New Richmond 85-58

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Big Rivers Conference champions looked to enter the postseason with momentum, and they did just that with a big 85-58 win over New Richmond on Thursday night.

LJ Wells led the Old Abes with 19 points, followed by Mekhi Shaw with 12. Tyler McBride an Mason Stoike scored 11 points each.

As the #2 seed in Division 1, Memorial will host #15 Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, March 4 in their first regional matchup. The regular season has officially come to a close.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

Boys basketball

Bloomer 60, Colby 43

Durand 78, Mondovi 39

River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 46

Cumberland 61, Hayward 40

Clear Lake 69, Bruce 47

Ellsworth 74, Altoona 57

McDonell Central 50, Owen-Withee 61

Augusta 61, Eleva-Strum 60

Ladysmith 89, Webster 41

Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 64

Elk Mound 64, Spring Valley 60

Prescott 74, Amery 50

Thorp 65, Greenwood 44

Luck 92, Lake Holcombe 54

Elmwood/Plum City 61, Colfax 44

Spencer 62, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

