Memorial sweeps every flight to win sectional tennis title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis won every single flight at its WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on Wednesday to advance to team state while sending several others to individual state next week.
The Old Abes advance to the WIAA State Boys Team Tennis Tournament for the 16th consecutive season. The last time they did not qualify for state as a team was in 2006. Tournaments in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.
Memorial's Evan Birkholz won the No. 1 singles championship and Bennett Kohlhepp won the No. 2 singles flight to each advance to individual state. Seth Roosevelt and Gavin Sorenson won the No. 1 doubles flight while Ben Roberts and Jack Willems won No. 2 doubles to send two more Old Abes pairings to state.
Menomonie's Cole Witucki and Noah Reckin fell to Roosevelt and Sorenson in the flight 1 doubles finals but will still play at state. The top four finishers in flight 1 singles and doubles advance while only the winners of flight two move on.
The 2023 WIAA Boys State Individual Tennis Championships will be held June 1-3 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Team state will take place on June 9-10.
Division 2 teams will play at a sectional hosted by Regis on Thursday at the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
Full results from the Eau Claire Memorial Division 1 sectional can be found here.