Memorial sweeps North in crosstown tennis showdown, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Huskies put up a fight in some great matches against Eau Claire Memorial, but the Old Abes swept the Huskies 7-0 in the crosstown tennis showdown on Thursday.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
Boys tennis
Hudson 7, Chippewa Falls 0
High school softball
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Augusta 4
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Blair-Taylor 9
Independence/Gilmanton 0, Melrose-Mindoro 12 (5 innings)
Eleva-Strum 1, Pepin/Alma 5
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 6, Eau Claire North 5
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Chippewa Falls 12
River Falls 7, Rice Lake 2
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 9, Cadott 1
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Stanley-Boyd 6
Regis 0, Bloomer 12 (5 innings)
McDonell Central 7, Thorp 0
Gilman 15, Loyal/Greenwood 5 (5 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 4, Durand-Arkansaw 2
Colfax 7, Boyceville 8 (8 innings)
Mondovi 13, Spring Valley 1 (5 innings)
Lakeland Conference
Shell Lake 12, Webster/Siren 1 (5 innings)
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 3, Somerset 2
Amery 1, Prescott 16 (4 innings)
Heart O' North Conference
Hayward 15, Barron 1
High school baseball
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel 5, Augusta 7
Eleva-Strum 11, Pepin/Alma 3
Whitehall 9, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Independence/Gilmanton 13, Melrose-Mindoro 1 (5 innings)
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 14, Eau Claire North 4 (5 innings)
Hudson 2, River Falls 1
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 8, Bloomer 2 - Regis moves to 8-0
Osseo-Fairchild 10, Stanley-Boyd 1
Viroqua 6, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 17, Durand-Arkansaw 3 (5 innings)
Neillsville 15, Greenwood 0 (5 innings)
Mondovi 12, Spring Valley 1 (6 innings)
Colfax 4, Boyceville 3
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 11, Prescott 0
Ellsworth 2, Baldwin-Woodville 8
Amery 3, Osceola 16 (5 innings)
Lakeland Conference
Clear Lake 8, Birchwood/Winter 5 (5 innings)
Unity 5, Siren 4
Heart O' North Conference
Barron 4, Hayward 6
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire North 3, Superior 1
Eau Claire Memorial 2, New Richmond 1
Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls 0
Boys high school golf
Big Rivers Conference @ Rice Lake team results:
1. Eau Claire Memorial - 140
2. River Falls - 149
3. Hudson - 153
4. Eau Claire North - 158
5. New Richmond - 160
6. Rice Lake - 164
7. Menomonie - 169
8. Chippewa Falls - 173