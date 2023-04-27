 Skip to main content
Memorial sweeps North in crosstown tennis showdown, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Huskies put up a fight in some great matches against Eau Claire Memorial, but the Old Abes swept the Huskies 7-0 in the crosstown tennis showdown on Thursday.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

Boys tennis

Hudson 7, Chippewa Falls 0

High school softball

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Augusta 4

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Blair-Taylor 9

Independence/Gilmanton 0, Melrose-Mindoro 12 (5 innings)

Eleva-Strum 1, Pepin/Alma 5

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 6, Eau Claire North 5

Eau Claire Memorial 2, Chippewa Falls 12

River Falls 7, Rice Lake 2

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 9, Cadott 1

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Stanley-Boyd 6

Regis 0, Bloomer 12 (5 innings)

McDonell Central 7, Thorp 0

Gilman 15, Loyal/Greenwood 5 (5 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 4, Durand-Arkansaw 2

Colfax 7, Boyceville 8 (8 innings)

Mondovi 13, Spring Valley 1 (5 innings)

Lakeland Conference

Shell Lake 12, Webster/Siren 1 (5 innings)

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 3, Somerset 2

Amery 1, Prescott 16 (4 innings)

Heart O' North Conference

Hayward 15, Barron 1

High school baseball

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel 5, Augusta 7

Eleva-Strum 11, Pepin/Alma 3

Whitehall 9, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Independence/Gilmanton 13, Melrose-Mindoro 1 (5 innings)

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 14, Eau Claire North 4 (5 innings)

Hudson 2, River Falls 1

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 8, Bloomer 2 - Regis moves to 8-0

Osseo-Fairchild 10, Stanley-Boyd 1

Viroqua 6, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 17, Durand-Arkansaw 3 (5 innings)

Neillsville 15, Greenwood 0 (5 innings)

Mondovi 12, Spring Valley 1 (6 innings)

Colfax 4, Boyceville 3

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 11, Prescott 0

Ellsworth 2, Baldwin-Woodville 8

Amery 3, Osceola 16 (5 innings)

Lakeland Conference

Clear Lake 8, Birchwood/Winter 5 (5 innings)

Unity 5, Siren 4

Heart O' North Conference

Barron 4, Hayward 6

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire North 3, Superior 1

Eau Claire Memorial 2, New Richmond 1

Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls 0

Boys high school golf

Big Rivers Conference @ Rice Lake team results:

1. Eau Claire Memorial - 140

2. River Falls - 149

3. Hudson - 153

4. Eau Claire North - 158

5. New Richmond - 160

6. Rice Lake - 164

7. Menomonie - 169

8. Chippewa Falls - 173

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

