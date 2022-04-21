 Skip to main content
Memorial tennis opens BRC play with sweep

  • Updated
  • 0
042122 River Falls Memorial boys tennis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Memorial Old Abes boys tennis team won all seven matches in its Big Rivers Conference opener against River Falls Wildcats on Thursday.

Below is a box score from the dual:

042122 River Falls Memorial tennis box score

Chippewa Falls honors senior, staff

The Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys tennis team honored its seniors and staff members Thursday before its home dual vs Eau Claire North.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Huskies brought their JV team for the event, and the schools agreed to play their varsity conference dual on Saturday, April 30.

North won Thursday's dual 4-0.

042122 Chippewa Falls tennis staff appreciation
042122 Chippewa Falls tennis seniors

