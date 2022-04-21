Memorial tennis opens BRC play with sweep

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Memorial Old Abes boys tennis team won all seven matches in its Big Rivers Conference opener against River Falls Wildcats on Thursday.
Below is a box score from the dual:
Chippewa Falls honors senior, staff
The Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys tennis team honored its seniors and staff members Thursday before its home dual vs Eau Claire North.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the Huskies brought their JV team for the event, and the schools agreed to play their varsity conference dual on Saturday, April 30.
North won Thursday's dual 4-0.