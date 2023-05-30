Memorial wins sectional title to punch ticket back to state

MARSHFIELD (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys golf will fight to defend its 2022 state championship next week.
The Old Abes dominated to win the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division 1 sectional in Marshfield on Tuesday with a low round of 304, 18 strokes ahead of second place Lakeland Union. The tournament was played at RiverEdge Golf Course.
Parker Etzel followed up his individual regional title with another individual medal at sectionals by finishing first with a 72. Will Schlitz, Ben Christenson and Tyler DeBruyckere all finished in the top 8 for Memorial.
Eau Claire North finished 8th out of 8 teams with 348. Steffen Larson was North's top finisher tied for 15th with an 82.
Chippewa Falls brought two individuals to the tournament and Caden Kolinski led the way with an 84, tied for 19th.
Lakeland Union finished second place with 322 and will join Memorial at state. The top two teams from sectionals advance to state. Three other individual qualifiers not part of the qualifying teams also advance, and those players are Wausau East's Cooper Bjerke, River Falls' Aidan Carufel and Rhinelander's Samuel Schoppe.
Memorial will play at state for the sixth time in seven years. They will begin their state championship title defense on Monday, June 5 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. The two-round tournament ends on June 6th.