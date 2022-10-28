Memorial XC teams to make state trip together

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial will be well represented at Saturday's state cross country championships.
Both the boys and girls teams will make the trip to Wisconsin Rapids together on Saturday. It's the first time since 2013 that both teams have qualified in the same season.
The boys return for the first time as a team since 2018 after winning a sectional title in Onalaska last weekend. The girls last qualified in the 2020 alternate season and also participated in the 2019 traditional championship. Each team has had individual qualifiers in recent years, but to be traveling with the entire group this time around makes it much more special.
"I'm gonna see familiar faces running with me, it's good," said Colin Hanson, Memorial senior.
"It's kind of history," said Ava Wozney, Memorial junior. "I'm just so proud of my team and the boys team as well, and I'm thankful for my coaches and teammates for getting us here. We worked together and we made it so we're all really proud."
The Old Abes will compete in the Division 1 state championship races at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. News 18 will be at the course with highlights and reaction following the meet.