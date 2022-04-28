Memorial's 1968 state championship celebration moved indoors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial High School's 1968 state baseball championship celebration has been moved indoors on Saturday.
Assistant baseball coach Jon Redwine told News 18 Saturday's game against Lakeville North High School has been called off, and the team will instead play Friday night against Superior High School at Carson Park.
Saturday's championship ceremony will now be held at Memorial High School's gymnasium at 11:00 a.m. Spectators can park in the east lot and enter through door #14 starting at 10:15 a.m.
Redwine previously told WQOW 14 players are expected for the reunion.
It's fitting the ceremony will take place in the high school, since that is where Redwine got the idea for the reunion after a player commented on the championship banners hanging from the rafters.
Carson Park hosted the 1968 state tournament, winning the championship 1-0 over Middleton High School.