Memorial's Augustyn earns two podiums at state swim meet

WAUKESHA (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial's Gabi Augustyn narrowly missed a podium finish last year, but she earned two of them this year at the 2022 WIAA Girls Fall Swimming and Diving Championship.
In the 200-yard Individual Medley, Augustyn finished sixth place in 2:05.44. In her second event, the 100-yard Breaststroke, Augustyn took fifth with a time of 1:04.53.
"Last year I missed by one spot, so it was just cool to stand up there," Augustyn said after her races.
Chippewa Falls/McDonell qualified two individuals and two relay teams at state. Peyton Watson and Evelyn Arnold raced the 50-yard freestyle, where Arnold was disqualified but Watson finished 10th in 23.89 seconds. Watson later competed in the 100-yard freestyle and finished 10th again in 52.14 seconds.
Both Watson and Arnold also competed on the relay teams. Chippewa Falls/McDonell took 17th in the 200-yard freestyle in a season best time of 1:39.74, then swam another season best in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:38.16, finishing 14th.
In Division 1, River Falls' Rachel Everson took 11th in the diving competition. Her teammate Ellery Ottem finished 4th in the 200-yard freestyle.
The D2 competition took place on Friday, where Rice Lake diver Katie Buckwheat took 11th and Menomonie divers Alexis Kohnke and Kelsie Macke finished 13th and 16th respectively.
Rice Lake took 15th in both the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. Hannah Miller took 12th in the 200-yard freestyle. Ladysmith Co-op's Madeline Bunton finished 16th in the 500-yard freestyle.