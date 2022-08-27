Memorial's Hanson, Barron's Peterson best at Husky Invite

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Sloppy and soggy weather are not ideal running conditions, but if you ask many cross country runners, they'll take it over heat and sunshine any day.
Especially Eau Claire Memorial, who won the boys meet with a low score of 19 as a team. The Abes were led by senior Colin Hanson, who won the individual race in 15:53.7. Hanson was the lone runner to finish sub-16 minutes. Five other Old Abes finished in the top seven, including Will Sylvester who finished second place 45 seconds behind Hanson.
In the girls race, Barron's Fran Peterson took first in 18:44.8. Memorial's Elizabeth Anderson took 3rd in 19:53.4. Holmen won the girls team meet with 72 points, just two ahead of Memorial in 2nd with 74.