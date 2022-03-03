 Skip to main content
Memorial's Lindsay wins Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award

020122 Luke Lindsay Eau Claire Memorial

Old Abes Captain Luke Lindsay celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of a game against Eau Claire North at Hobbs Ice Arena on February 1, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire hockey player is being recognized for his service off the ice.

Memorial hockey captain Luke Lindsay has been named the recipient of the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award, the Coach Sauer Foundation announced Thursday.

The award was presented to Lindsey on Thursday at the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches Association dinner in Madison. The award is named after legendary former UW coach Jeff Sauer, who passed away in 2017.

Lindsey has been active in Eau Claire doing volunteer service in the last four years. On the ice, Lindsey is a second team all-state defenseman who was the Old Abe's third leading scorer this season with 18 goals, 19 assists and 37 points.

