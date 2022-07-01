Memorial's Schlitz, DeBruyckere qualify for state amateur golf championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- At least two Old Abes state golf champions will have a shot at another state trophy.
Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz and Tyler DeBruyckere qualified for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship with finishes in the top four at a qualifying meet in Antigo on Thursday. Schlitz, the individual medalist at the WIAA State Golf Championship, won the tournament at -1, while DeBruyckere finished tied for 4th at +4. Fellow teammate Cole Fisher also competed but did not qualify after finishing tied for 16th.
News 18 has been told that teammates Ben Christenson and Parker Etzel will also attempt to qualify. The 121st Wisconsin Amateur Championship is set for July 18-21 at Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa, WI.
Results from the Amateur Championship qualifying meet can be found here.