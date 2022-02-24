 Skip to main content
Menomonie advances Casey, Aure to state wrestling semifinals

Menomonie Mustangs wrestler Brayten Casey is declared the winner of his first round match at the WIAA individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center on February 24, 2022.

MADISON (WQOW) - Two Menomonie Mustangs wrestlers have advanced to the state semifinals at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association individual wrestling tournament.

Brayten Casey (106 pounds) and Kellan Aure (132) pounds will wrestle Friday night in the Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center after winning both of their matches on Thursday.

Casey advanced with a pair of victories by decision, while Aure won by major decision and by fall.

