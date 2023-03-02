Menomonie, Colfax and more advance to girls hoops sectional finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Several area girls basketball squads have reached sectional finals and will play for a spot at the state tournament on Saturday.
Thursday sectional semifinals scores:
Division 1
Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65 - Neenah vs. Hortonville in sectional final
Division 2
Menomonie 56, Tomah 31 - Menomonie vs. Lakeland in sectional final - Saturday 1:00 p.m. @ Medford
Division 3
Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47 (OT)
Elk Mound 35, West Salem 44 - West Salem vs. Somerset in sectional final - Saturday 1:00 p.m. @ Altoona
Division 4
Phillips 56, Colfax 67 (OT)
Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35 - Colfax vs. Neillsville in sectional final - Saturday currently scheduled @ Colfax at 1:30 p.m., location subject to change
Division 5
Prairie Farm 57, McDonell Central 61 - McDonell Central vs. Siren in sectional final - Saturday 1:00 p.m. @ Barron
Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55 - Blair-Taylor vs. Belmont in sectional final - Saturday 7:00 p.m. @ Tomah