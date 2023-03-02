 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Menomonie, Colfax and more advance to girls hoops sectional finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Neillsville girls basketball wins sectional semifinals

Neillsville's girls basketball team meets for a postgame huddle after defeating Fall Creek 60-35 in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Several area girls basketball squads have reached sectional finals and will play for a spot at the state tournament on Saturday.

Thursday sectional semifinals scores:

Division 1

Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65 - Neenah vs. Hortonville in sectional final

Division 2

Menomonie 56, Tomah 31 - Menomonie vs. Lakeland in sectional final - Saturday 1:00 p.m. @ Medford

Division 3

Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47 (OT)

Elk Mound 35, West Salem 44 - West Salem vs. Somerset in sectional final - Saturday 1:00 p.m. @ Altoona

Division 4

Phillips 56, Colfax 67 (OT)

Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35 - Colfax vs. Neillsville in sectional final - Saturday currently scheduled @ Colfax at 1:30 p.m., location subject to change

Division 5

Prairie Farm 57, McDonell Central 61 -  McDonell Central vs. Siren in sectional final - Saturday 1:00 p.m. @ Barron

Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55 - Blair-Taylor vs. Belmont in sectional final - Saturday 7:00 p.m. @ Tomah

View full girls basketball playoff brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you