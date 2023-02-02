 Skip to main content
Menomonie hockey raises hundreds for fight against pediatric cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
020223 Menomonie hockey pediatric cancer fundraiser banner

Members of the Menomonie Mustangs hockey team pose with a banner for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation after hosting a fundraiser during their game at Fanetti Ice Arena on February 2, 2023.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Pink is the color that comes to mind for cancer awareness, but the Menomonie Mustangs hockey team showed Thursday that yellow is just as impactful.

The Mustangs held a fundraiser at Fanetti Ice Arena to fight pediatric cancer, raising more than $400 for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation during its game against the Chippewa Falls Cardinals.

Menomonie players wore yellow ice skate laces, and sported yellow helmet stickers and tape on their sticks. The coaching staff and fans wore yellow ribbons.

Menomonie hockey's Cody Dahms, Jack Drout, Sam Dahms and Matt Ellis talk about Thursday's fundraiser game to fight pediatric cancer.

"I think it was an honor, personally, to wear this," Mustangs senior captain Sam Dahms said of wearing yellow. "We were all super excited in the locker room, hyped up ready to play for kids with pediatric cancer. I think it was a great opportunity."

Menomonie has now raised more than $2,000 of its $3,500 goal.

Chippewa Falls won the game in double overtime, 2-1.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

