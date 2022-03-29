Menomonie teams finish on top at Dunn County Indoor

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Mustangs track and field teams continued their fast starts to the season Tuesday with first place finishes at the 2022 Dunn County Indoor meet.
Menomonie High School's boys team finished first with a score of 80.67. McDonell Central High School finished second with 24 points, followed by Elmwood/Plum City High School with 21.33 points.
The Mustangs girls team also finished first with a score of 55 points. Elmwood/Plum City was second with 34 points, followed by McDonell Central with 28 points.