Menomonie track & field embracing 'team within a team' mentality

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Menomonie's boys track and field team is made up of 74 athletes, and the girls bring in dozens more, but the mentality across each discipline is to be a team within a team.
The Mustangs have seen success in a number of events this year with individual event winners in jumping, throwing, and running competitions. While many people think of track and field as an individual sport in most cases, the Mustangs are made up of smaller teams for each discipline.
Each group has set goals, but also work to push the entire team to one common objective.
"In practice we all warm up together and then we break off literally into our own teams, and everyone does a different workout that day," sprinter Steele Schaefer said. "We're all trying to get better for the common goal of the team to win conference."
"We like having fun with all the practices and meets, but we do know when to flip the switch and when to get serious," thrower Andrew Schaefer said. "We know when we need to have that team within a team and score points for our guys."
For many of Menomonie's athletes, track and field isn't their primary sport. The team is made up of state finalists from the hockey team, as well as other state champions such as Dylan Norby (diving) and Kellan Aure (wrestling). Those added skillsets, along with a large and specialized coaching staff, makes the Mustangs stronger as a team all-around.
"You look at a lot of teams, and they're really strong at one or two things. We're pretty well-rounded, really good in the field but on the track we can hold our own," 12th year head coach Craig Olson said. "We have great assistant coaches, and also the dedication by the athletes. We need well-rounded kids, not just kids who can do one or two things well, but kids who can do multiple events."
Weather permitting, the Mustangs will compete in the River Falls Border Battle on Friday.