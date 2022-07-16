Menomonie's Brewer, Ellsworth's Quade score in WFCA All-Star Games

OSHKOSH (WQOW)- Several western Wisconsin football stars shined bright at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games on Saturday.
In the Large School matchup, the North team topped the South team 21-20. Menomonie's Brooks Brewer recovered a fumble in the first quarter and returned it for an 11-yard touchdown for the North team. Eau Claire North's Trey Steele and Rice Lake's Alex Belongia also were part of the North team.
The North team also defeated the Soutb team 25-7 in the Small School All-Star matchup. Ellsworth's Ashten Quade stole the show with seven receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including an 82-yard bomb in the 2nd quarter. Durand's Simon Bauer also scored a rushing touchdown in the contest. Spring Valley's Connor Ducklow, Ellsworth's Jack Janke and Ryan Matzek, Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek, Regis' Gus Theisen, Mondovi's Mitchell Fedie and Altoona's Craig Ervin were also among players on the North team.
On Friday, the North team knocked off the South team 23-6 in the 8-player football matchup as well.