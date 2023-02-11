Menomonie's Norby, others qualify for state swim & dive meet

ASHWAUBENON (WQOW)- Reigning WIAA Division 2 state diving champion Dylan Norby of Menomonie will defend his title at the state meet next week.
Norby won the Division 2 sectional diving championship in Ashwaubenon this weekend to punch his ticket to next week's state meet with a score of 460.45. He beat second place Carson Donze of Rice Lake by roughly 134 points.
In Division 1, River Falls' Taylor Matter qualified by winning the 200 IM at the Hudson sectional on Saturday. Hudson will send three individual swimmers and diver Jackson Rodriguez to the state meet as well.
More qualifiers will be announced as the WIAA finalizes additional participants by next fastest times/scores across all sectionals.
The 2023 WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships begin Friday, Feb. 17 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Full results from each sectional can be found here.
This story will be updated as additional qualifiers are announced.