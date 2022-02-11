Menomonie's Norby wins sectional diving title

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie High School's Dylan Norby won a sectional diving championship Friday at the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.
Norby, who scored 406.90 to win the event, advances to the state meet in Waukesha on February 19.
Menomonie senior Dylan Foslid finished second at sectionals with 331.75 points. Rice Lake High School's Carson Donze finished third with 330.15 points. Warriors freshman Jacob Jondreau was fourth with 277.50 points.
Full results are available here
The next 12 best individuals from all sectionals (not winning sectional titles) advance to state. A list of qualifiers will be available here
In Division 1, Eau Claire Alliance senior Cade Sorensen finished fourth at the Hudson sectional with 365 points. Teammate Will Rouse finished sixth with 308.65 points.