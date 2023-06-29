Menomonie's Stokke set to play for USFL Championship

CANTON, OH (WQOW) - Undrafted, signed to an NFL team and then cut from an NFL team. Mason Stokke's football journey has been a rollercoaster ride, but his second chance as a pro has led him to a shot at a championship.
The Menomonie native will play with the Pittsburgh Maulers for a United States Football League title this weekend. The former Wisconsin Badger has found a home in the USFL this year as a contributor at fullback and tight end. Stokke has caught one receiving touchdown this season and has recorded 182 all-purpose yards.
Stokke has played in the Rose Bowl and a Big Ten Championship, but never for a league title in his career. After all he's been through, this weekend's championship ranks up there with the biggest of his career.
"I'm grateful for it all, and I can't wait for it," Stokke said. "It means a lot, through injuries and setbacks, there's multiple times I didn't know if I was ever going to play football again. Now, here I am sitting about to play for a championship."
Before his stop in Pittsburgh, Stokke was an undrafted NFL free agent and signed with the Carolina Panthers before being released during the same 2021 season. Stokke took the opportunity to join the USFL's Maulers this year in the league's second season.
His focus is on winning a ring this weekend, but he hasn't lost sight of his long term targets.
"The goal is always to get back to the NFL," Stokke said. "If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't. My plan is to continue playing football. I hope to get an opportunity again but you never know."
Stokke and the Maulers will take on the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Maulers have made a surprise run to the championship after finishing 4-6 in the regular season.