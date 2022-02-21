Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games, UW's Neath 1 game following Sunday's brawl

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WQOW) - University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season for his role in Sunday's altercation with members of the Wisconsin Badgers, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.
Badgers guard Jahcobi Neath has been suspended for one game for violating the Big Ten Conference's Sportsmanship Policy. U-W head coach Greg Gard has been fined $10,000.
“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a release. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”
University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel proactively addressed a five-game suspension for Howard with Warren, the release said.
Michigan's next game is Wednesday against the University of Rutgers. Wisconsin will play that same night at the University of Minnesota.