Middleton selected to third NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The Milwaukee Bucks will have two representatives at this year's NBA All-Star Game.
Khris Middleton earned his third All-Star selection on Thursday evening as a reserve for the Eastern Conference, the league announced.
Middleton was a back-to-back All-Star in 2019-2020 before missing out last season. Middleton joins Giannis Antetokounmpo as the other Milwaukee player selected.
Middleton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. The NBA All-Star Game takes place Feb. 20 in Cleveland, OH.