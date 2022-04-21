Middleton to miss at least 2 weeks with MCL sprain

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Khris Middleton will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left MCL, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday.
Middleton left Wednesday's game in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury.
Khris Middleton has a sprained MCL in his left knee pic.twitter.com/htJPuYIBoM— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2022
He underwent an MRI and examination Thursday by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, which confirmed the diagnosis.
Middleton will receive daily treatment, the team said. His injury will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Milwaukee continues its playoff series with Chicago on Friday night. You can watch the game on WQOW starting at 7:30 p.m.