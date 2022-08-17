Mighty Jr Mustangs celebrate championship season

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - What a summer it has been for the Menomonie Jr Mustangs 14U Maroon softball team.
Earlier this month, the squad crowned an incredible playoff run with a Monstra national championship. It also won a Minnesota Softball Tier 2 title and a Tri-County League championship. It finished with a record of 46-3-1.
Members of this year's team include Jaidyn Stouff, Rylee Hintzman, Kennady Nowlen, Jordan Ohman, Reese Barfknecht, Siera Auth, Adison Hasse, Amanda Holzhueter, Dylan Watkins, Presley Verdon, Ellie Isenberger, and coaches Sam Hintzman, Deb Holzhueter and Nick Ohman.
Menomonie Jr Mustangs is a travel program for multiple age groups. You can learn more about the program here