Minnesota commitment 'still hasn't hit' Regis' Rockow

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis football went undefeated in the Cloverbelt on its way to a conference title last fall, and now one of its key members has a chance to tackle titles in the Big Ten.
Ramblers senior Zander Rockow committed to Minnesota this week as a preferred walk-on after impressing coaches at Sunday's camp. His performance led to a meeting with head coach P.J. Fleck, where his childhood dream of playing in the Big Ten came true.
"I just knew right away that I wanted to go there," Rockow said. "I asked him, well is there a preferred walk-on on the table? And he said 'Oh yeah, you're in our number one preferred walk-on spot,' so I said 'Coach, I would like to commit today then,' and the whole room just kind of erupted. It still hasn't completely hit me yet that I'm going to be playing in the Big Ten for Minnesota, but it was just a very, very special day for me."
Rockow is committing as a linebacker in the class of 2023. He'll have one more season with the Ramblers this fall.