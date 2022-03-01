MLB cancels first two series of season as lockout continues

JUPITER, Fla. (WQOW) - Major League Baseball has canceled opening day and the first two series of the regular season as a labor dispute continues.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the canceled games at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open the season with six home games, including opening day on March 31.
We understand just how important it is to you that baseball resumes as soon as possible. In the meantime, we've simplified the refund process for canceled games.
The Minnesota Twins will lose six road games.
The MLB schedule now drops from 162 games to 156 games at most.
"If it was solely within my ability or the ability of the clubs to get an agreement, we would have an agreement. It takes both parties." MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on why there wasn't an agreement on Tuesday.
"The calendar dictates that we are not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season. Those games are officially canceled." MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the cancelation of games.
Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won't be paid for missed games.
Lockout talks collapsed hours before MLB's deadline of Tuesday afternoon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report