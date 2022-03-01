 Skip to main content
MLB cancels first two series of season as lockout continues

JUPITER, Fla. (WQOW) - Major League Baseball has canceled opening day and the first two series of the regular season as a labor dispute continues.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the canceled games at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open the season with six home games, including opening day on March 31.

The Minnesota Twins will lose six road games.

The MLB schedule now drops from 162 games to 156 games at most.

Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won't be paid for missed games.

Lockout talks collapsed hours before MLB's deadline of Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

