Monday's local scores

  • Updated
Girls high school basketball

McDonell Central 76, Eleva-Strum 45

Durand 56, Elk Mound 51

Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 48

Owen-Withee 45, Loyal 39

Boys high school basketball

Lake Holcombe 62, Gilman 57

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

