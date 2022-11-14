Mondovi expects low-scoring game vs Stratford

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Football practice in the snow is a good problem to have this week.
As flurries flied Monday, the Mondovi Buffaloes football team returned to the practice field, preparing for their final game of the 2022 season, and first state championship game since 1990.
Mondovi will meet Stratford High School Thursday afternoon in Madison for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 6 championship.
The Buffaloes, with only one loss this season against fellow state qualifier Eau Claire Regis, enter Thursday's game allowing seven points per playoff contest.
Mondovi head coach Craig Loscheider said he's expecting points and yards to be hard to come by against Stratford (10-2), which plays solid defense and features a balanced attack on offense.
Thursday's game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.
The game will not air on WQOW. Broadcast information is available here.