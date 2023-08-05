Mondovi football reloading for another run to state

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Mondovi football came as close as you can get to winning a state title last year. Now, in 2023, it's not a rebuild, but a reload to make another run.
Not many of the Buffaloes' core players from the state-runner up squad are returning this year. Only six seniors are on Mondovi's roster this year, but the young program is hungry to get back to Camp Randall.
In their eyes, Mondovi is proud of what it accomplished last season, but not satisfied.
"It was a special season and we're thankful for it, but at the same time, we don't want losing the state championship to be our best accomplishment," 7th year head coach Craig Loscheider said. "It's a mantra of a loser if you're talking about what you lost. We lost some good players, but I feel like everybody did. We have a bunch of kids here who have worked really hard for their chance, and now it's their time."
The 2023 Mondovi Buffaloes may be inexperienced when it comes to playing time, but the experience of playing for a state championship is invaluable.
The hope is that it leads to becoming a perennial powerhouse.
"We know what it takes to do a deep playoff run, the toughness you need to have and the kind of group you need," senior running back and linebacker Peyton Snyder said.
"We're trying to prove that we're an elite program," Loscheider said. "It's not uncommon for a team to make a run, it's uncommon for teams to sustain that type of success, so that's what we're trying to prove this year."
Mondovi hosts G-E-T to kick off the season on August 18.