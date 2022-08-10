Mondovi hopes to meet own expectations

MONDOVI (WQOW) - The phrase 'it's our time' is becoming popular at Mondovi Buffaloes practices.
Behind a veteran core of seniors, Mondovi feels this is the year it can win the Cloverbelt Conference championship and make a deep Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff run.
The Buffaloes return most of its starters from last year's team that went 6-5. That record is a bit deceiving, as the team lost three games by eight points or less.
"I told the kids if it's going to be different, it does have to be a little bit better," sixth-year head coach Craig Loscheider said.
Mondovi has already installed its offense and defense, which a little ahead of where Loscheider expected to be at this point in practice.
The Buffaloes believe they'll feature a balanced offense, with dual-threat quarterback Jarod Falkner and dynamic running back Dawson Rud.
Defensively, the Buffaloes did not make any major changes, but is instead focusing on playing with more consistency.
Mondovi will open the season at Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School on Friday, August 19.