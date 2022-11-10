Mondovi looks for life on offense, stout defense in Level Four

MONDOVI (WQOW)- The Mondovi Buffaloes are having one of their best seasons in recent memory thanks to well-rounded team on both sides of the ball.
The offense put up 35 points on Marshall in Level Three, and the defense recorded a shutout. The offense runs through QB Jarod Falkner and RB Dawson Rud, who thrive in the run game but also can pull off surprising air attacks.
Head coach Craig Loscheider believes the identity of his team is a physical and defensive group, but his offense continues to keep the team in games. That's what it will take to get back to the state championship for the first time since 1990.
"If you're not getting first downs or giving your team life offensively, eventually you kind of break," Loscheider said. "Offensively, we need to give ourselves hope and a chance at winning the game. I think defensively you'll see a typical Mondovi defensive performance. We're gonna come downhill and make it tough for them to get yards."
Mondovi will battle Darlington for a spot in the Division 6 state championship on Friday night at Wisconsin Dells at 7:00 p.m. The Buffaloes lost to Darlington in Level Two last season.