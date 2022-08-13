More seniors, stronger bond for Indees

INDEPENDENCE (WQOW)- Todd Fischer's football dreams have become a reality.
Fischer is taking over as the new head coach of Independence/Gilmanton football this season. The first year coach is ecstatic to lead the program.
"I'm just really excited, this is like a dream come true," Fischer said.
Fischer's focus is on family. He has brought in his sons as assistant coaches and a number of fun activities to practice. One of them that the team participated in recently was a water bucket challenge.
It's been a tough stretch for the Indees, earning just one win total over the last three seasons. With nine seniors out for football this year, the team feels good about the amount of experience on the roster. Combine that with better chemistry, and the Indees think it could be a special season.
"We don't have a young team anymore," said Gavin Bragger, senior guard and defensive end. "Now we can get juniors and seniors on the ball the entire time, and that's going to be great. Less inexperience is going to help the team a lot."
"I see potential everywhere," said Ben Pyka, senior quarterback and linebacker. "There's lots of experience on the varsity level. I think we have a good chance this year."
"The last few years, we've kind of been getting at each other," said Mason Gierok, senior running back and linebacker. "This year, everybody's really coming together. Everybody really wants to win football games."
"We won't give up until the fourth quarter, the last couple seconds," said Tyler Kingsbury, senior running back and defensive back. "We're going to finish all the way through."
Independence/Gilmanton opens the season on Friday at home against Boyceville.