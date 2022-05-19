 Skip to main content
Mother nature disrupts opening day of WIAA softball tournament

(WQOW) - Severe weather in the Chippewa Valley on Thursday disrupted the opening round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association softball tournament.

Storms suspended games in Cameron, Durand, Plum City and Spring Valley.

Augusta High School's game vs Brookwood High School was suspended in the fifth inning and will tentatively resume on Monday afternoon with the Beavers trailing 6-2.

The following games have been rescheduled

Division 3

Arcadia at Stratford - 4:00 PM Friday in Stratford

Stanley-Boyd at Durand - 5:00 PM Monday in Durand

Division 4

Ladysmith at Cameron - 5:00 PM Friday in Cameron

Glenwood City at Spring Valley - 2:30 PM Friday in Spring Valley

Eau Claire Regis at Elmwood/Plum City - 5:00 PM on Monday in Plum City

The following games were completed Thursday

Division 2

Black River Falls 10, Amery 2 - BRF at Hayward on Tuesday

Osceola 14, Ashland 2 - Osceola at Somerset on Tuesday

Division 3

Frederic/Luck 10, Webster/Siren 4 - Frederic/Luck at Bloomer on Tuesday

Division 5

Clear Lake 15, Owen-Withee 13 - Clear Lake at Athens on Tuesday

North Crawford 7, La Farge 4 - North Crawford at Blair-Taylor on Tuesday

De Soto 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (5 innings) - De Soto at Hillsboro on Tuesday

View all brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

