Mother nature disrupts opening day of WIAA softball tournament

(WQOW) - Severe weather in the Chippewa Valley on Thursday disrupted the opening round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association softball tournament.
Storms suspended games in Cameron, Durand, Plum City and Spring Valley.
Augusta High School's game vs Brookwood High School was suspended in the fifth inning and will tentatively resume on Monday afternoon with the Beavers trailing 6-2.
The following games have been rescheduled
Division 3
Arcadia at Stratford - 4:00 PM Friday in Stratford
Stanley-Boyd at Durand - 5:00 PM Monday in Durand
Division 4
Ladysmith at Cameron - 5:00 PM Friday in Cameron
Glenwood City at Spring Valley - 2:30 PM Friday in Spring Valley
Eau Claire Regis at Elmwood/Plum City - 5:00 PM on Monday in Plum City
The following games were completed Thursday
Division 2
Black River Falls 10, Amery 2 - BRF at Hayward on Tuesday
Osceola 14, Ashland 2 - Osceola at Somerset on Tuesday
Division 3
Frederic/Luck 10, Webster/Siren 4 - Frederic/Luck at Bloomer on Tuesday
Division 5
Clear Lake 15, Owen-Withee 13 - Clear Lake at Athens on Tuesday
North Crawford 7, La Farge 4 - North Crawford at Blair-Taylor on Tuesday
De Soto 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (5 innings) - De Soto at Hillsboro on Tuesday