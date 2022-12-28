Mounders keep momentum with win over Thunder, other Wednesday scores

(WQOW) - Wednesday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Nonconference
Elk Mound 64, Osseo-Fairchild 50 - Mounders now 9-0
Eau Claire Regis 61, G-E-T 28
Merrill 76, Augusta 32
Hillsboro 54, McDonell Central 50
Boys high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58
Nonconference
McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28 - Macks now 9-0
Ladysmith 81, Whitehall 64
Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43
River Falls 59, Wausau West 46
Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56
Boys high school hockey
Muskegon 4, RAM 1
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Middleton 1
Chippewa Falls 3, Edgewood 1
Girls high school hockey
Fox Cities Stars 2, CFM Sabers 0
CFM Sabers 2, Black River Falls 1 (overtime)