Mounders keep momentum with win over Thunder, other Wednesday scores

The Elk Mound girls basketball team improved to 9-0 with a 64-50 win over the Thunder on Wednesday.

(WQOW) - Wednesday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Nonconference

Elk Mound 64, Osseo-Fairchild 50 - Mounders now 9-0

The Ramblers defeated the Red Hawks 61-28 Wednesday at the Denny Laramy Holiday Classic.

Eau Claire Regis 61, G-E-T 28

Merrill 76, Augusta 32

Hillsboro 54, McDonell Central 50

The Crickets came from behind in the second half Wednesday to beat the Thunder 67-58.

Boys high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58

The Macks defeated Bayfield, 78-28, Wednesday at the first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic.

Nonconference

McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28 - Macks now 9-0

Ladysmith 81, Whitehall 64

The Mounders topped the Spartans, 72-43, Wednesday at a tournament in West Salem.

Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43

River Falls 59, Wausau West 46

Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56

Boys high school hockey

Muskegon 4, RAM 1

Eau Claire Memorial 2, Middleton 1

Chippewa Falls 3, Edgewood 1

Girls high school hockey

Fox Cities Stars 2, CFM Sabers 0

CFM Sabers 2, Black River Falls 1 (overtime)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

