Mounders learning how to be comfortable being uncomfortable

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Every football player wants to feel good on the field, but in Elk Mound, they're learning how to be comfortable being uncomfortable.
The Mounders are coming off a tough 1-8 season finishing second to last place in the Cloverbelt Conference. This offseason, several players took initiative to form a leadership group and pick up the team.
They've found inspiration from the book The Twin Thieves: How Great Leaders Build Great Teams, as well as the mantra 'Seek discomfort'. By following it daily on and off the field, they'll help each other out, be great teammates and hope to find success.
"We're all going to be in situations our whole life that we're not comfortable with," 11th year head coach David Lew said. "We want them to push the outside limits, because on a Friday night, they'll be comfortable playing for that 4th and 1 or 4th and six inches to get to the playoffs."
"Those Twin Thieves are the fear of failure and the fear of judgement," senior running back and defensive end Carter Vieth said. "It's all in today's society, and if we can get past that and focus on ourselves, fully embrace each other, we can work as a team and make the season great."
Elk Mound hosts Spooner to start the season on August 18.