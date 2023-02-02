Mounders on a roll in Hahn's second coaching stint

ELK MOUND (WQOW)- Elk Mound boys basketball is undefeated in conference play through 16 games with a new but familiar face in charge.
Chris Hahn began his second stint as Mounders head coach this season after previously coaching the program from 2008-2016.
Hahn was hired late in the summer and did not get much time to work with the team during the preseason. Since then, his team has shot to the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference at 8-0, with a 12-4 overall record. Elk Mound has won six of its last seven games.
It was a struggle for both Hahn and players to adjust at first to a new coach and system, but the team's commitment to Hahn's schemes and coaching style has shown success.
"They've got great attitudes and come ready to work every night, so it's been easy for me coming back into the gym," Hahn said. "Every day we just try to get a little bit better."
"We're buying in," Mounders senior point guard Ryan Bartig said. "He's getting us going on the defensive end and we're also catching our footing on the offensive end as well."
The Mounders host Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night in a crucial battle for first place in the Dunn-St. Croix. Both teams enter Friday night 8-0 in conference play.