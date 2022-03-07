Mustangs preparing for NDA pressure in state semifinals

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Mustangs push each other the length of the court every day in practice.
On Friday, they'll be pushed the entire length of the court in the state semifinals against the defending state champions.
Notre Dame Academy's relentless defensive pressure is one of the main reasons the Tritons are the top seed for this week's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state tournament.
"We just have to understand where the open girl is and just breathe a little bit," senior Shelby Thornton said. "We've always ran a defense and offense similar to theirs, so I think we're very well equipped for their d."
Menomonie has handled pressure from other teams all season, including Saturday against Lakeland Union.
The Mustangs have emphasized physical and mental training, and now it's paying dividends.
You can watch Friday's game live on WQOW. Coverage starts at 1:35 p.m. at the Resch Center.