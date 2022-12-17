Mustangs skate past RAM 4-1

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Menomonie's boys hockey team defeated Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4-1 at Fanetti Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead near the halfway point of the contest. Cody Dahms scored the fourth goal of the game in the third period to extend the lead. RAM managed to avoid a shutout with a 5-on-3 power play goal from Aidan Ayres with ten seconds to go in the game.
Menomonie moves to 2-4 overall while RAM falls to the same record with its third straight loss. RAM hosts WSFLG Blizzard Tuesday while the Mustangs host Amery.