Naatz: Men's soccer 'fits' on UW-Stout campus

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Men's soccer is coming to UW-Stout and is expected to have a positive impact on campus in a number of ways.
The university announced last week that it would begin varsity competition for men's soccer in fall of 2024. A national coaching search is underway, and Director of Athletics Duey Naatz says there has been tremendous interest since the job was listed a week ago.
Soccer continues to grow in the Chippewa Valley, and the impact is even greater for the university. Naatz believes the new sport will have a positive influence on enrollment and academics.
"Does the type of student it attracts fit our academic model and the different things we do on our campus? I think it's another option that fits our campus right now and fits what we're looking for," Naatz said. "I think it has an international draw for students from an international circuit."
The Blue Devils men's soccer program will be the second new sport to begin play in a two-year span. UW-Stout's women's lacrosse team began its first season on March 1. From the sound of it, more new sports may also be on the horizon for UW-Stout students.
"We're gonna continue to look at other sports as we move forward to see what else might fit into our sports module," Naatz said.
Naatz did not specify other specific sports the university is looking into.
Men's soccer becomes UW-Stout's 20th varsity sport offered on campus. The university hopes to hire its head coach by sometime in May.