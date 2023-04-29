Nate Stanley shifts from player to teacher, hosts camp at VSA

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Nate Stanley's passion for football has shifted from playing to teaching.
The Menomonie native and former pro quarterback is now focused on passing on the fundamentals of the game to the next generation. He's hosting his first quarterback camp at Valley Sports Academy this weekend.
"Just wanted to give kids the opportunity to come out and learn some fundamentals," Stanley said. "Learn a little more about what it takes to play at the next level and help them get to that level if that's their goal."
Stanley said campers were confused at times Saturday.
A lot of this stuff, it's not super natural, but that's the reason why I'm out here starting from square one from some of these kids," Stanley said.
The camp continues Sunday and will build on what Stanley taught on Saturday.
Stepping away from football was tough
Stanley said it was a tough decision to stop playing football himself, but injuries made him believe this path will most benefit his growing family.
"There's a lot of things I want to do in my life," Stanley said. "The passion for the game of football is still there, it's just moved into this new avenue of coaching instead of on the playing side."