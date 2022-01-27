Nathaniel Hackett named Broncos head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (WQOW) - The Denver Broncos have hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as its head coach, the team announced Thursday.
Hackett becomes the 18th head coach in franchise history.
“Nathaniel Hackett is a dynamic leader and coach whose intelligence, innovation and charisma impressed us from the very start of this process.” - #Broncos GM George Paton pic.twitter.com/ics4vkdhHG— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 27, 2022
Hackett spent three seasons in Green Bay, helping the Packers win three NFC North titles and advance to a pair of NFC Championship games. The Packers posted a top-10 scoring offense in each of the last two seasons.
The Broncos also interviewed Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who is a likely candidate for Hackett's old job in Green Bay. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he wants to fill the position internally.