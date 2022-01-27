 Skip to main content
Nathaniel Hackett named Broncos head coach

Denver Broncos helmet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (WQOW) - The Denver Broncos have hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as its head coach, the team announced Thursday.

Hackett becomes the 18th head coach in franchise history.

Hackett spent three seasons in Green Bay, helping the Packers win three NFC North titles and advance to a pair of NFC Championship games. The Packers posted a top-10 scoring offense in each of the last two seasons.

Read the full release from the Broncos here

The Broncos also interviewed Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who is a likely candidate for Hackett's old job in Green Bay. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he wants to fill the position internally.

