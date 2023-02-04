Neillsville girls move to 20-0 with win at McDonell Central

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- For the first time since 2012, Neillsville girls basketball is 20-0 after a 61-48 win over McDonell Central on Saturday.
The Warriors were raining threes left and right in the McDonell gym, making 14 total shots from the perimeter in the win. Paris Opelt and Delaney Rochester each made five threes as Opelt scored a team-high 19 points and Rochester followed with 17.
Aubrey Dorn led the Macks with 16 points.
The game was a true playoff-caliber test for both teams who entered Saturday ranked in their respective divisions. Neillsville is ranked No. 7 in Division 4 on the latest Wissports.net coaches poll while the Macks are ranked No. 8 in Division 5. The Warriors got a better look at the type of competition they will face on a postseason run.
"It really helps us get ready for tournament time," Rochester said. "It shows us what we'll see in the crossover games so that's really good for us."
Neillsville is 20-0 for the first time since 2012 when they won the program's only state championship and reached 28-0.
"Feels pretty good today, we'll worry about 21 coming up tomorrow though," Warriors head coach John Gaier said.
The Warriors have three games remaining starting with a home game against Colby on Tuesday. They have already clinched the Cloverbelt East conference title. McDonell Central drops to 16-4 overall and will visit Bloomer Tuesday to try and win the outright Cloverbelt West conference championship. They clinched a share of the conference crown on Thursday with a win over Regis.