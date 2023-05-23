Neillsville wins D3 regional golf title in Mondovi

MONDOVI (WQOW)- Neillsville took home a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 regional golf title on Tuesday.
The Warriors won with a low score of 399 at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi. Tucker Johnson was the individual winner with a round of 80.
Cadott, Eleva-Strum and Osseo-Fairchild also advanced to sectionals as teams. The top four finishing teams at each regional move on to sectionals. Mondovi was the only team to fail to advance from its regional.
The top four individual finishers not part of already advancing teams also move on to sectionals. Those four are Thorps' Carter Tieman, Mondovi's Julia Moats and Phoenix Waller and Owen-Withee's Quinn Hatlestad.
Below are full team scores from the regional:
1. Neillsville - 399
2. Cadott - 404
3. Eleva-Strum - 408
4. Osseo-Fairchild - 427
5. Mondovi - 453
Each qualifier will play at the Cadott sectional at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Tuesday, May 30.