...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Neillsville wins D3 regional golf title in Mondovi

  • Updated
  • 0
Mondovi golf regional 2023

Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and McDonell/Regis all advanced to sectionals after strong showings Tuesday at regionals.

MONDOVI (WQOW)- Neillsville took home a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 regional golf title on Tuesday.

The Warriors won with a low score of 399 at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi. Tucker Johnson was the individual winner with a round of 80.

Cadott, Eleva-Strum and Osseo-Fairchild also advanced to sectionals as teams. The top four finishing teams at each regional move on to sectionals. Mondovi was the only team to fail to advance from its regional.

The top four individual finishers not part of already advancing teams also move on to sectionals. Those four are Thorps' Carter Tieman, Mondovi's Julia Moats and Phoenix Waller and Owen-Withee's Quinn Hatlestad.

Below are full team scores from the regional:

1. Neillsville - 399

2. Cadott - 404

3. Eleva-Strum - 408

4. Osseo-Fairchild - 427

5. Mondovi - 453

Each qualifier will play at the Cadott sectional at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Tuesday, May 30.

Full results from the Mondovi regional can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

