Neubert to step down as UWEC's women's lacrosse head coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The first head coach the history of UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse is leaving the program.
Aubrianne Neubert will step down as head coach, UWEC Athletics announced Wednesday.
After three seasons serving as the first head coach in @UWECWLacrosse history, Aubrianne Neubert is stepping down. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication, Aubri! 💙💛📝: https://t.co/oGpvfgCbr5 pic.twitter.com/2gJ2hxQMvG— UWEC Athletics (@UWECblugolds) May 10, 2023
A press release from UWEC cites that Neubert plans to spend more time with her family.
"After many tears, sleepless nights and heartfelt prayers, for our family, we feel it is best for me to step down as the head women's lacrosse coach," Neubert said in the release. "To make sure we are living intentionally and focused on what matters most to us: raising daughters who can be a light to others while we try to help everyone we meet on the journey of life."
Neubert led the Blugolds to a 24-11 record over its first three seasons of competition. The program played its inaugural season in 2021 and followed it up with a strong 13-2 record in 2022. They finished 7-5 in 2023.
Neubert will stay on in a caretaker role until a new head coach is hired following a national search.