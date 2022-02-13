New Auburn coach hosts podcast featuring Wisconsin sports stars

NEW AUBURN (WQOW)- Basketball coach by day, podcaster by night.
New Auburn boys basketball and track and field coach Keenan Dahl is the man behind the mic on 'Courtside with Keenan' an up and coming podcast talking sports and life with some of Wisconsin's most prominent sports figures.
Dahl shares personal and mutual connections with many names you might recognize, including golf legend Andy North, Badgers broadcasting legend Matt Lepay, and the newest Packers hall of famer LeRoy Butler.
The idea started at the onset of the pandemic when Dahl was cooped up in his house.
"When the whole lockdown thing hit, I had the need to try something," said Dahl. "I always wanted to do broadcasting stuff, and I thought tying it with sports and having some of the connections that I have, I thought we could make something pretty cool."
Dahl set up shop in the corner of his bedroom where he does most of his recording and editing after his children go to sleep. Since the first episode, he's gained thousands of listeners from countries all over the world.
"It does mean a lot," Dahl said. "I'm proud of it."
However, over all of his listeners worldwide, Dahl's top listener by far is his son.
"My son is obsessed," Dahl said. "I think he has the whole thing memorized, every episode. He literally puts it on the speakers every night downstairs before he goes to bed."
The show isn't all about building Dahl's personal brand and earning fame.
"I just want them to enjoy the guest," Dahl said. "I just kind of facilitate it and hopefully ask good questions and enjoy the story of what the guests are telling."
For Dahl, it's a way to grow and grasp a new passion for podcasting, while sharing a few moments on the mic with his idols.
"I'm trying to learn the ropes and how to be good at it," Dahl said. "But it's great to see how gracious they are with their time, because I know how busy people are, and if they're willing to talk to me for an hour, it's pretty cool."
Dahl is working on securing guests for season three of the show. Upcoming guests include Olympic hockey gold medalist Karyn Bye and Badgers basketball star Brad Davison. Dahl also hopes to expand his content beyond the Badger state in the future.
You can find episodes of 'Courtside with Keenan' on most podcasting platforms.
'Courtside with Keenan' can be found on Apple Podcasts here.
Like 'Courtside with Keenan's' Facebook page here.