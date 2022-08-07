New coach Beranek hopes to 'build up' Colfax football

COLFAX (WQOW)- Colfax football has been near the bottom of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for years now, but a new head coach at the helm may give the program hope.
Joe Beranek is in charge of the Vikings this year, taking over for Matt DeMoe. Beranek knows the program well, having been on the staff since 2020.
Beranek also knows the uphill climb Colfax has ahead to the top of the conference, but as long as players buy-in, he says the Vikings could make things very interesting.
"It's ups and downs you know, as a first-year coach, you're kind of reacting a lot," Beranek said when asked about his transition to head coach. "We're trying to build something here, trying to build up. It might not look pretty at all times, but I think we've got things going the right direction and I think we'll turn some heads. We'll take our lumps, no doubt about that, but I think this team is resilient enough that moving forward, I think Colfax football is in a good spot."
The Vikings start the season at home aganst Whitehall on August 19.