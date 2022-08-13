New coaches, plays, optimism in Osseo

OSSEO (WQOW)- They still do the county fair drill in Osseo, but everything else appears to be brand new for Thunder football.
The Thunder have new schemes and a new attitude as head coach Chad Tankovich takes over for Eric Boettcher, who retired following last season. Tankovich waited ten years for the opportunity to lead the Thunder, and he enters with a large assistant coaching staff to provide expertise at every position.
The Thunder did not win a game last season, but return 16 starters, some of which have played on varsity for three or four years.
"With a year like last year, it's hard to come out with the same energy and feel the same way," said Chase Insteness, senior tight end and linebacker. "Coaches are doing a great job of hyping us up every day."
"It's different," said Isaac Iverson, senior tight end and defensive end. "New guys, new coaches, new plays. Going to be different, but I think it's going to be a good year."
Tankovich is not wasting any time with the Thunder, introducing a new offense and defense. Thunder players feel more energy at practice after gaining a lot of experience in 2021.
"I think we only had four seniors last year," Insteness said. "A lot of sophomores played varsity last year, and they're all juniors this year, and everyone is returning so it's looking good."
"I'm excited," Tankovich said. "Pretty young last year, but this year, they're actually going to have their feet wet and ready to go."
Osseo-Fairchild hosts Cumberland on Friday for the Thunder's season opener.