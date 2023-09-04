New North XC coaches focused on character building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cross country athletes are some of the toughest out there, and two new coaches at Eau Claire North are hoping to teach kids how to be tough on and off the course.
The Huskies have two new leaders at the helm this year. Kathleen Thorn has taken over the girls program while Char Kelley is the new boys head coach. Both have years of coaching experience and collegiate running experience.
The goals for each of them are to bring intensity to practice, build good habits and develop athletes into not only good runners, but good human beings.
"I'm just hoping to create an atmosphere where we create strong male and female student athletes," Thorn said. "They can take the things they've learned from cross country experience and take that whether it's going to college or going into the workforce."
"I'm really hoping that we're gonna build a strong, confident team," Kelley said. "We're gonna build a reputation that we're gonna come in and compete every single week, but we're also building a reputation that we're a team of character."
North's next races are on Saturday in Menomonie.
Find results for North and more teams from last month's Husky Invite here.